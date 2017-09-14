LIFE’S ESSENTIALS

MUJI

MUJI or “Mujirushi Ryohin” in Japanese, translates to “no brand, quality goods.” Since its inception, the brand has focused on creating quality, lifestyle essentials that remove “unnecessary complexity.” By simplifying its packaging, MUJI highlights the high-quality of each product. From clocks to socks, and other essentials that you need in your everyday life, MUJI has you covered.

Catch the “What is MUJI?” exhibit this September at MUJI Power Plant Mall, and October at MUJI Bonifacio High Street at C1.