Lifesavers eye podium finish in PSL Invitational

Head coach Francis Vicente eyes nothing but a podium finish for his retooled Generika-Ayala Lifesavers team that will see action in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference.

“It can happen that we can land a podium finish because we have experienced players coming from various champion teams. I know these players well,” said Vicente during the formal launch of the partnership between Generika Drugstore and Ayala Corporation on Tuesday at the Ayala Triangle Park in Makati City.

Vicente, also the head coach of the national women’s team for this year’s Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said the Generika team has 21 players in the pool and will be divided for the Invitational and All-Filipino conferences.

The members of the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers are Roselle Baliton, Kath Arado, Judith Abil, Rosalie Pepito, Angelica Macabalitao, Yvonne Reyes, Mikaela Lopez, Shirley Salamagos, Carol Cerveza, Angelica Legacion, Maristela Baang, Yna Pagdanganan, Fiola Ceballos, Patty Jane Orendain, Mary Grace Masangkay, Fatima Bia General, Angeli Pauline Araneta, Shaya Adorador, and team captain Geneveve Casugod.

“I’m very confident that this line-up will go beyond our expectations,” added Vicente.

Meanwhile, Casugod is grateful as she was chosen to head the team.

“I’m very thankful to Coach Francis and Generika for giving me this opportunity. I really felt their eagerness for me to get back on my passion,” Casugod said.

“We at Generika are very happy to have Ayala as a partner in our wellness advocacy specifically in our effort to support young promising athletes of today,” said Generika Drugstore COO Jay Ferrer.

The Lifesavers will face Cocolife Asset Managers in their first match in the Invitational tournaments, which opens on Saturday at the Fil-Oil Flying V Center in San Juan City.