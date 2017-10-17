LifeScience pushing Faber test system

The LifeScience Center for Health and Wellness, an integrative facility committed to advancing and optimizing health, continues to promote the benefits of defining allergies through the Faber testing system.

Advertisements

The first step is to define the type of allergy a person suffers from. Many don’t really know the types of allergies that afflict them and what really causes them. Some common symptoms include sneezing in the morning or night time, runny nose, itchy and red eyes and itchy throat, incessant coughing, breathing difficulty, “wheezing” or that high-pitched whistling sound, irritated skin or tickly rashes after eating a certain kind of food or taking a form of medication.

Some allergies also come from airborne elements like dust, dust mites and even dust mite feces, pet dander and even skin sheddings. Other sources include pollen from various weeds, grass and trees, animal hair from dogs, cats, horses and rats, and even non-vulcanized rubber used in making latex products like gloves. There are also the so-called “seasonal” allergies like allergic rhinitis where sufferers undergo difficulty in cold weather.

Some allergies also tend to be unpredictable too, and different people regardless of age and sex have contrasting experiences ranging from mild to severe, even fatal to some. Besides the usual inconvenient rashes and sneezes, allergies sometimes manifest in the form of bad or swollen lips, shortness of breath, vomiting or worst, a medical emergency like anaphylactic shock.

Prevention of troublesome physiological reactions caused by allergies can be achieved through Faber, the screening test for allergies.

Faber allows an individual to identify the specific allergens before they can cause an allergic reaction. It is the most up-to-date and complete tool today to diagnose an allergy. Made with the most advanced knowledge in the field of nanotechnology, Faber measures specific antibodies against bacteria, viruses and allergens. It uses molecular allergens and allergen extracts using only minimal blood samples from the patient.

The Faber test is recommended for those who have allergy with asthma, conjunctivitis, rhinitis, urticaria, eczema, food reactions including abdominal pain and diarrhea, or insect or latex-induced reactions. Faber is also used if there are other members of the family who suffer from these allergies, or when more than one symptom appears at the same time and have several triggers.

The test is also a good preparation when traveling to an unknown destination, when moving to a new home, or even when starting a new job. It is also used to perform a periodical screening test for early diagnosis or simply for the prescription of an allergy vaccine. Anybody is eligible to take the Faber test—from infants to the elderly. There is no need to fast or to stop therapies even for allergies. It only takes a small amount of blood for the test and unlike skin tests, even patients with severe dermatitis such as urticaria or eczema can have it done.

One may easily request for the Faber test from one’s trusted medical practitioner or molecular allergist, who can customize the individual test interpretation based on the role of individual molecules seen as “risk markers.” But more simply, it would be wise to ask for more information on the Faber test by visiting www.lifescience.ph or by calling 848-LIFE (5433).