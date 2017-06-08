Lifestyle Network, TFC wins three NorCal Emmys

ABS-CBN International emerged with three wins at the 46th Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards held at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco. The Manila Times earlier reported that the US-based Filipino-owned

and -operated subsidiary of ABS-CBN Corporation was nominated in seven categories through its Lifestyle Network and The Filipino Channel outlest.

The winning entries are: “LN Tags: Devon Espinosa,” headed by Beverly Tumaneng Desuasido, for the Lifestyle-Feature/Segment; the “Spice to Life” series again headed by Desuasido; and for TFC, “Jeremiah Ysip Composite” for Photographer Program.