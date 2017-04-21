‘Lift moratorium on vehicle franchise’

The Quezon City Council passed a resolution urging the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to consider lifting its moratorium and start accepting new applicants for certificates of public convenience. It seeks to rescind an LTFRB memorandum circular which ordered a nationwide moratorium on the acceptance of new petitions for issuance of new franchise except truck-for-hire services. It cited several accidents caused by overloading for lack of public utility vehicles. “Mayor Herbert Bautista is optimistic that the lifting of the LTFRB’s moratorium will somehow tone down the operations of colorum jeepneys, buses and taxis not just in Quezon Ci ty but throughout the country,” the city government said in a statement. LTFRB Spokesperson Aileen Lizada said the Board will lift the moratorium in May to address the public utility vehicles modernization program expected to be fully implemented in 2019.