Lifting heavyweights to success

LAST WEEK Hidilyn Diaz, our first female athlete to win an Olympic medal, took to Twitter telling netizens that the reason why we only bag few medals in international competitions like the SEA Games or the Olympics, is because of the dire condition captured in a photo attached to her post — an outdated weights training room of the Philippine national team athletes that has allegedly been the same since the 90s. Reading the replies, you would find some people saying that she has become proud and that her standards have become sky-high. Others responded by offering to help modernize the facility and even asked her what equipment they should donate. As a fellow athlete, I understand that this is not just a rant of an entitled diva but a call to action addressed to Philippine sports leaders.

We need dedicated sportsmen in office more than mere politicians. Take for example how in 1988, Bea Lucero-Lhuillier’s dreams of competing in the Olympics were crushed. Her family had already sent her to train at the National Academy of Artistic Gymnastics in Eugene, Oregon for more than two years, only for the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines to withhold an invitation for her to compete in the a world qualifying event for the Olympics.

The women’s volleyball team had a successful run in the 90’s under the tutelage of a Russian coach. Staòislavs Lugailo led the ladies in the SEA Games resulting in a bronze medal finish in 1991, a gold in 1993, as well as silver in 1995 and 1997. The team had another gold medal finish in 2005, and then it disappeared in the international scene until 2015.

Years back, Philippines’ no.1 women’s badminton player, Karyn Velez chose to represent USA, the country of her birth for a better chance of making it into the Olympics. Along with this decision, she opted to accept the invitation from Kuala Lumpur Rackets Club to train with them, saying in an interview that too much politics in the country made her move to Malaysia.

In 2014, Grand Master Wesley So opted to study abroad and moved to the US Chess Federation to further improve his skills and for him to make a living as a professional athlete. Of course, this transition wasn’t easy for So as the National Chess Federation of the Philippines ignored his request for transfer that prevented him from competing in international events for two years.

We are hypocrites when we say I am proud to be Pinoy when in fact we only support our athletes only when they’re popular and winning. Why do we have to wait for them to become successful first before providing them the assistance that they need? Why can’t we give the required necessities as soon as they start? What can we do to have a better sports program for our athletes? Better yet, what have we learned over the years to improve and modernize Philippine sports?

I believe the recipe for success besides having competent leaders is having a long-term programs and the necessary funding. The women’s volleyball team had a successful run in the 90s because they didn’t just prepare last minute, when the tournaments are about to happen. Bea Lucero-Lhuiller was able to make it to the Olympics, although as a taekwondo jin. That was made possible because her family was able to provide her with top-notch coaches and training facilities as well as send her abroad to train and compete.

Based on our country’s experience, the more successful sporting endeavors are those backed by private organizations like the Gilas men’s basketball, the older batch of Perlas Pilipinas women’s basketball, and of course the Azkals men’s football team. Still, these triumphs are not without issues. For example, in the case of men’s basketball, for the longest time people have been questioning how Junemar Fajardo, one of the better — if not the best player in the country was not part of the line-up just until recently.

These experiences vary per sport depending whether one has an effective management staff running the program. At the end of the day there is still politics involved. It’s just a matter of how much of it gets in the way of progress.

Two days after Ms. Diaz’s tweet, the gym has started to be refurbished. I am in awe of how she was able to use her influence to set up gyms in her hometown to spread awareness of her sport and create more opportunities for future athletes. More so, I have utmost respect for our athletes who managed to push themselves through tough times, beyond politics to chase and fulfill their dreams. You are the real MVPs.