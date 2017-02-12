Light paintings, art installations illumine Korean exhibit

Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines opened its Korean media art exhibition ‘Eternal Light’ on Thursday at KCC Exhibit Hall, Taguig City.

The exhibition features 15 artworks and installation arts of Korean contemporary artist and performer, Han Ho. Many have called him the successor to world-renown video artist Nam June Paik, who is considered to be the founder of video art.

In ‘Eternal Light’, Han Ho explores on the diversity of human emotions, inner conflict, and hope. According to him, he creates tiny holes in his paintings to let the light pass through. The result of this repetitive process creates a new form of art in his painting. “I put all the areas of the visual arts, such as painting, media, installation and videos into one space to make an amalgamation of them,” said Han Ho.

KCC Director OH Choong-Suk, in his speech, said that he is very excited to introduce this new medium of Korean art to the Filipinos. “This is the first time for KCC to hold an art exhibition that uses light as a tool. I have great anticipation that this event will succeed in informing the public of Korea’s media and visual art,” said Director OH.

During the exhibit opening, Han Ho did a performance art wherein he produced a series of light reflections from different people. He calls his performance art as “Light Human.”

The ‘Eternal Light’ exhibition will run until April 28 at the KCC Exhibition Hall. Admission is free.