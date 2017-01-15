Lightening up is good for raising self-esteem

The drop-dead gorgeous Angie Dickinson once famously said, “You know my story. I’m pretty.”

Not many women, however, are as blessed or lucky, or both, to possess the beauty and legendary legs of Miss Dickinson.

But the apparent misfortune is no reason for those who have the bad luck of being bow-legged or pear-shaped that disqualifies them outright from even a barangay contest of pulchritude to bash the 2017 Miss Universe beauty pageant, whose winner will be crowned on January 30 in Manila.

The beauty pageant being a private undertaking means that the Duterte administration will not be spending a single centavo for what the militant Gabriela Women’s Party and the Gabriela National Alliance of Women, in a statement, denounced “as a manipulative and deceptive tool that projects an image of peace and stability to cover up the creeping influence of fascist repression of poor women’s rising protests.”

Besides, its local organizers said they are not bankrolling the pageant because it would promote world peace but rather that it is good for the Philippines “tourism-wise.”

These two radical groups were silent when Manny Pacquiao was at center stage and winning his brutal and bloody fights against other ball-breakers.

Obviously, the Gabriela girls are fans of the Pambansang Kamao but not of 2016 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

Talk of selection of the species or maybe about the fact that Pacquiao used to sleep at Luneta (Rizal Park in Manila) while Miss Wurtzbach never had it so easy because she happened to be very attractive, smart and intelligent.

Well, the reigning Miss Universe from Cagayan de Oro City in not so far away Mindanao was reportedly the breadwinner at a very young age and so that should count as an abominable case of beauty being used to feed a family.

Still, the Gloria Steinem loyalists, in the same statement, said they “[oppose]pageants and other festivals that exploit women as these are tools to commodify women and use the competitions to promote commercial use of women’s image in marketing products and services [under]a globalization-oriented trade regime.”

Without offering a teeny weeny proof of their serious but apparently uncorroborated and wildly incredible claims, they added that “[sex]tourism with human trafficking and prostitution is one of the deplorable downstream trades that afflicts poor countries that host international events such as major beauty pageants.”

The no longer role models of the Gabriela girls from the no longer communist People’s Republic of China and the no longer communist (and in fact now allergic to communism) Russia have been joining the “major” competitions and, the Gabriela group will have to eat its heart out, candidates of these countries are winning Miss Universe and Miss World crowns.

And, as far as we know, none of the young women who joined these two beauty contests has been reported to engage in what the radical-feminist Gabriela is painting the town Red with.

Perhaps, it is because accomplished contestants have been taking part in them.

The Philippines’ Janine Tugonon, for example, was already a licensed pharmacist when she went for the Binibining Pilipinas-Universe title and, for another example, Shamcey Suspup was already a licensed architect (and the board topnotcher, to boot) when she suited up for the same sash eyed by Miss Tugonon.

They are just two incontrovertible pieces of evidence against the supposed fact that only stupid, naïve, ready-to-be exploited “commodities” are trying their luck in beauty pageants.

Instead of apparently sour-graping about the 2017 Miss Universe edition here, it would be better if the Gabriela girls show a little respect for their sisters who are brave enough to risk being called names for country and people as they parade before millions of television viewers in their teeny, weeny bikinis.

Unless of course, our radical-feminists would want to make a non-bailable crime of wearing such outfit.

In the end, it is their choice: Be miserably beautiful or be plainly pathetic.