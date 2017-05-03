Lightning kills sexagenarian in SCotabato

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: An old woman died after high voltage lightning struck at the height of heavy rain in Norala, South Cotabato on Monday afternoon. The lightning victim was identified as Diday Kale, 64, of Purok Tuburan, Barangay San Miguel. Her son, Popoy, told local officials her mother ran inside her room out of fear when thunderstorm and lightning struck at about 4 p.m. Smelling something burning, he also ran inside and saw smoke billowing up while his mother lay on the floor gasping for air. Kale was pronounced dead at South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL