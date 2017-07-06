LIKE SECOND SKIN

Ermenegildo Zegna

The iconic men’s wear line unveils an exclusive capsule collection of trans-seasonal, lightweight pieces that can be worn as effortlessly as a second skin. The complete and coordinated selection of clothing and outerwear has been designed to meet the needs of contemporary men all over the world, with a particular emphasis on travel-ready looks.

The Second Skin Capsule Collection also represents the first commercially available wardrobe from the Ermenegildo Zegna Winter 2017 collection under the artistic direction of Alessandro Sartori.

This special capsule collection has been designed for a new generation of contemporary travelers, who are successful, self-confident and value a style conscious approach to comfort. Two of its pillars are innovative, lightweight outerwear blousons: the first in wool and silk with a unique knitted varsity collar and cuffs, the second in extremely light, soft nubuck leather with elastic leather cuffs and bottom.

To complete the look, different color combinations of jackets, polos, knitwear, shirts, trousers and denim – all characterized by a sophisticatedly relaxed form, authentic quality, and distinctively precious details – seamlessly work together and can be kept in a man’s closet for 365 days a year.

The smart and casual approach to contemporary fashion pays tribute to iconic Zegna colors with a rich palette ranging from vicuna color and off-white to teal, brown, navy, and light grey.

Ermenegildo Zegna’s Second Skin Capsule Collection is available in its boutiques and via www.Zegna.com. In the Philippines, Ermenegildo Zegna, exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustans Makati.