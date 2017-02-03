Lim loses to Susanto in Asia-Oceania Davis Cup tie Group 2 opening singles

Indonesia grabbed a 1-0 lead against the Philippines following its victory in the opening singles of the 2017 Asia-Oceania Davis Cup tie Group 2 at the Philippine Columbian Association indoor clay-shell court in Paco, Manila on Friday.

Indonesian veteran player David Agung Susanto posted a 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 0-1 (ret.) win over junior netter Alberto Lim Jr., who opted to retire because of hamstring injury.

Lim was actually on fire in the first two sets, nailing baseline attacks and powerful serves for a 2-0 edge.

But the Filipino netter failed to sustain the momentum after committing unforced errors in the third and fourth frames enabling Susanto to tie the match at 2-2.

The 17-year-old Lim found his groove back in the deciding set, taking a 1-0 lead but unable to continue the match after receiving medical attention.

Filipino-American Ruben Gonzales was scheduled to play Aditya Hari Sasongko in the second singles on Friday night with high hopes of equalizing the best-of-five tie.

The crucial doubles match is slated at 1 p.m. today with ATP World Tour campaigner Treat Conrad Huey and Australian Open juniors doubles champion Francis Casey Alcantara facing Anthony Susanto and Sunu-Wahyu Trijati.

The reverse singles games will be on Sunday with Lim facing Aditya Hari Sasongko and

Ruben Gonzales meeting David Agung Susanto. EMIL C. NOGUERA