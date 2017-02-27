Lim powers UE to 1st round sweep

ROOKIE sensation AJ Lim powered University of the East (UE) to a first round sweep in the UAAP Season 79 lawn tennis tournament over the weekend.

The Red Warriors, still looking for their first crown, defeated defending champion National University, 4-1, and bested De La Salle, 3-1, on the next day at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Lim joined forces with his fellow singles player Josshua Kinaadman in helping UE going undefeated in five ties.

The 17-year old Lim, who played for the country’s Davis Cup team earlier this month, is also perfect in five singles matches.

University of Santo Tomas had mixed results in men’s play over the weekend, edging De La Salle, 3-2, before losing to Ateneo, 2-3.

The Growling Tigers and the Bulldogs are tied in second place at 2-2. UST and NU will battle University of the Philippines and De La Salle, respectively, in the make-up ties for the abandoned Feb. 18 clashes tomorrow at the same Malate venue.

The reigning women’s titlist Lady Bulldogs also went unbeaten in the first round with an identical 4-1 victories over the Lady Maroons and the Lady Archers.

NU went perfect in four ties, thanks to the brilliant performances of former MVP winners Clarice and Christine Patrimonio.

UST beat Ateneo, 3-2, to wound up second with a 3-1 slate, while UP capped the first round with an even 2-2 card.