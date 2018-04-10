Lim to fight Estrada in 2019

Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim will challenge Mayor Joseph Estrada and former vice mayor Isko Moreno in the 2019 local elections.

“To run for mayor and win in a fair election under the present administration, I am excited to face them all. The more the merrier,” Lim told The Manila Times.

“Once I regain control of Manila, I will bring back free hospital services for the poor as well as other services from pre-natal care to burial which is why the term ‘womb to tomb’ services was coined during my administration,” he added.

Reacting to Moreno’s statement that he is open to run for mayor in 2019, Lim said, “let the people of Manila decide. Anyway, the Internet is there for ready reference in terms of character, service record and even the criminal records of all those seeking public office. Hopefully, the voters will be guided to make a wise decision.”

“Modesty aside, I don’t think anyone can top the fact that when I left city hall, the residents enjoyed complete free medical services because of the six hospitals serving all six districts, on top of the 59 barangay health centers,” he said.

“There is also the City College of Manila [now Universidad de Manila]which I established to provide free college education for average students since the PLM [Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila] catered only to those who graduate from high school with honors. In addition, there are 485 daycare centers for poor kids and additional 97 public school buildings,” Lim added.

Estrada had announced that he would seek a third and last term in 2019.

“Nobody can change my inspiration, no one can divert me from my mission, my dream in Manila. I had already laid down my program of government to regain the lost pride and glory of Manila. I will fulfill my promises and with your help, with the support of the people of Manila, I know, we will win on my third run,” he said.

Estrada defeated Lim in two consecutive mayoral contests.

Moreno said that running for mayor is far from his mind. “I am not saying that I am opposed to the idea either. At the end of the day, we will first hear and listen to what people want.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Cynthia Villar had denied that her husband, former Senate president Manuel Villar, will run for mayor in 2019.