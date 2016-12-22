Limited bank services on holidays

Banks will offer limited services over the weekend as country marks the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but said clients could transact with their automated teller machines (ATMs).

Besides the regular holidays of December 25 (Christmas Day), December 30 (Rizal Day) and January 1 (New Year’s Day), the dates December 26, and January 2 have also been declared special non-working holidays.

Banco de Oro (BDO) Unibank said it will open select branches during the holiday season to continuously serve the banking needs of clients and the general public.

“Mall and non-mall branches will do business on shortened banking hours on December 24, 30, and 31; while on December 26 and January 2, only the branches in malls will be open until 4 p.m. to accommodate clients’ banking transactions. Regular banking hours, on the other hand, will be implemented on December 27 to 29,” BDO said in an advisory, noting its ATM network is ready to handle clients’ transactions during this period.

Meanwhile, Security Bank said all its branches will be closed on December 26, Monday, advising the public to do their banking transactions by December 23, Friday, to avoid inconvenience.

“Regular operations of all branches will resume on December 27, Tuesday,” it said.

On the other hand, HSBC said it is open on all regular banking days ‎except the ones that were announced by the government as holidays.

EastWest Banking Corp. (EastWest), for its part, said its customers will be able to carry out their banking transactions even during the holiday season with select EastWest stores remaining open to accommodate their urgent banking needs.

“While other private banks close shop to observe regular and special non-working holidays, a number of EastWest stores will not take a break and will be open on December 24, 26, 30, and 31, 2016, and January 2, 2017 to continue serving its customers,” it said.

EastWest’s regular banking operations nationwide will resume on Tuesday, January 03, 2017.

Lastly, Philippine Savings Bank said its branches nationwide will be closed on December 26 but all its 611 ATMs will be online and PSBank Mobile and PSBank Online will be available for banking transactions. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO