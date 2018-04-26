theBalm Cosmetics

“Beauty in five minutes” is the mantra of theBalm Cosmetics founder Maria Shipman. Offering quick fixes and nifty solutions for a wide range of beauty wants and needs, it allows women to look and feel fabulous. Try In theBalm of Your Hand Greatest Hits Vol. 2, the second edition of the coveted all-in-one face palette, featuring four blendable eyeshadows, three flattering blush colors, a matte bronzer and a champagne-hued highlighter. Limitless looks await!

theBalm Cosmetics is available at Beauty Bar of Store Specialists Inc., located at Alabang Town Center, Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Eastwood, Estancia, Glorietta 2 and Lucky China Town among others.