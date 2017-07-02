Lingmerth clings to lead at storm-hit PGA National

POTOMAC, US: Sweden’s David Lingmerth stumbled to a three-over par 73 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) but clung to a one-stroke lead over American Daniel Summerhays after the third round of the US PGA National.

Lingmerth had two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey over the 7,107-yard TPC Potomac layout to stand on seven-under 203 after 54 holes.

Lingmerth, seeking his second PGA title after taking the 2015 Memorial, won a 2012 developmental tour event on this course, hosting its first PGA event since 2006.

Summerhays shot 70 to stand second with compatriot Spencer Levin firing the day’s low round, 65, to stand third on 205, one stroke ahead of South Korea’s Kang Sung and Australians Geoff Ogilvy and Curtis Luck.

Severe thunderstorms caused a 91-minute delay and together with afternoon heat provided tough conditions for the leaders.

Lingmerth opened with a bogey but birdied the par-five second after dropping his third shot four feet from the cup. He then found water off the fourth tee and made double bogey, trimming his edge to one shot.

Lingmerth began the back nine with a bogey, taking five shots to reach the green after finding rough, native grass and a bunker.

He answered with a birdie at the 299-yard par-4 14th, nearly driving the green and leaving his second shot inches from the cup, but Lingmerth made bogey at the par-3 17th, finding a bunker off the tee and missing a five-foot par putt.

Summerhays, third in last year’s PGA Championship, made a 13-foot birdie putt at the fifth but made bogey at 11, hitting the cart path well right off the tee.

Levin, the world number 369 who hasn’t managed a top-10 finish in more than a year, birdied three of the last six holes to move into contention for his first PGA victory, making six birdies in all.

“My putter was hot,” he said. “I was really happy with the way I rolled it.”

If he can hold his position through Sunday’s final round, Levin would claim one of four spots on offer in the British Open later this month at Royal Birkdale.

Ogilvy, the 2006 US Open champion, struggled to a 74 with four bogeys and no birdies but the 40-year-old from Adelaide still has a chance at his ninth US PGA win and first since 2014 at Reno, Nevada.

