IS-linked Indonesian shot dead after bomb attack

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Indonesian police shot dead a man linked to the Islamic State (IS) group during a firefight at a government office Monday after a small bomb was set off nearby. No one apart from the attacker was hurt in the incident in the city of Bandung on Java island, which started with a pressure cooker bomb exploding in a park before the gunbattle erupted in the office opposite. Police said the attacker was a former terror convict from an IS-supporting network called Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which has been blamed for a series of recent attacks in the Muslim-majority country including an assault in Jakarta last year. After the blast at about 8:30 am, the attacker fled into a building belonging to local authorities opposite the park and set it ablaze. Police exchanged fire during an hour-long standoff with the man. He was shot in the stomach and died later in hospital. National police chief Tito Karnavian said the attacker belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) and had demanded that authorities release his associates from prison.

AFP