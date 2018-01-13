‘The Lion King’ extends Manila season

Producers of the international tour of Disney’s “The Lion King” are thrilled to announce the extension of the Manila season for another two weeks. Presented by Michael Cassel Group and Concertus Manila in association with Disney Theatrical Productions, the show will now run from March 18 until May 6 at The Theater at Solaire.

“Undeniably, there’s a lot of excitement for The Lion King in Manila and the demand for tickets only continues to grow. We are thrilled to announce that we will be adding two more weeks to the season,” said Concertus Manila managing director Joey Verzo.

Last year, producers revealed that production smashed Manila’s box office records on the first day of the priority booking period, selling over 14,000 tickets and eclipsing the previous record of a single day of sales for a theatrical production.

New seats have just been released and are now available for purchase through TicketWorld.