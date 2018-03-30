‘Lip Sync Battle 3’ begins Easter Sunday

After a week of spiritual reflection, enjoy Easter Sunday with song and laughter as the Philippine franchise of “Lip Sync Battle” premieres its third season on GMA Network.

This musical-reality competition offers a whole new level of entertainment as it treats its viewers with outrageous, amusing and even more exciting performances every week.

Lip Sync Battle Philippines will still be hosted by Kapuso Comedy Genius Michael V. together with multi-talented TV host-actress Iya Villania-Arellano as color commentator.

At a press conference before Holy week, Michael V. said he is excited to present to its viewers the changes that will happen in this season. “Excited ako kasi sinala talaga namin yung mga battlers ngayon and magkakaroon ng bagong battles. So ang masasabi ko talaga, mas aabangan ito kasi yung mga napiling battler, ready talaga sila.”

On the other hand, Villania expressed her gratitude to be working with Michael V. again because of his warm personality. “I am just happy to be working with Kuya Bitoy because you know, he is very approachable and friendly and lahat ng galaw ko sa set, he is there to help and assist me so hindi talaga ako nahihirapan.”

The game pits celebrities or personalities against each other in a lip sync battle for two rounds. They can lip sync the song/s of their choice. Then the crowd determines the winner of the battle after the two rounds have been completed. The winner gets the bragging rights to be the Lip Sync Battle Champion and gets the Lip Sync Battle Championship Belt.

Making the third season more special are new things to look forward to such as the three-way battle and thematic episodes that will pave the way to a more intense head-to-head challenge of your favourite celebrities and personalities.