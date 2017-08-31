LIQUID GOLD

Oliviers & Co. Grand Crus Collection

Oliviers & Co. (O & Co.) introduces its much-awaited Grand Crus Collection, a selection of the finest olive oils from Italy, Spain, Croatia, Greece, Portugal and France. Each boasting remarkable quality and taste, the olive oils are extraordinarily rare and make up less that one percent of world production. These olive oils bring a new depth of flavor to your favorite dishes, whether they’re salads, soft and hard cheeses, delicate fish or chicken.

Oliviers & Co. (O & Co.) boutiques are located in Central Square, Bonifacio High Street and Greenbelt 5.