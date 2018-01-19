Liquor ban ordered in Tondo on Jan 20-21 for Feast of Santo Niño

MANILA police warned on Friday that liquor has no place in Tondo on January 20 and 21 when the district celebrates the Feast of the Sto. Niño.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, MPD spokesman, said police would go after these “de-botes” as provided in an ordinance banning drinking on the streets during the celebration.

He said about 600 personnel would be deployed near the church and the route of the procession.

At the same time, the MPD issued a map showing the route and schedule of the procession.

The “Lakbayaw Festival” will start at 8 a.m. on January 20 and take the following route: From the Sto. Niño Church, the procession will turn right to CM Recto, right to Asuncion, left to Lakandula, right to Wagas Street, right to Moriones Street, left to Juan Luna Street, U-turn at Pritil to N. Zamora /Sande, right to Herbosa Street, right to Velasquez Street, left to Ugbo Street, left to F. Varona Street, left to Perla Street, right to Franco Street, right to Moriones Street, left to J Nolasco, left to Chacon, and back to the church.

The grand procession of the Sto. Niño images on January 21 will start at 4 a.m. and take the following route: From the church, left to Lakandula, right to Wagas Street, right to Moriones Street, left to Sta. Maria, left to Perla, right to Velasquez Street, right to Herbosa, right to Yanco/Sta. Maria, left to Coral, left to Franco Street, right to Herbosa Street, right to Nicolas Zamora/Sander, left to L. Chacon to parish.

The city government said it would provide assistance like setting up the sound system or stage for the celebration, Jojo Alcovendaz, city administrator told The Manila Times. RAADEE S. SAUSA