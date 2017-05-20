List of schools raising tuition out next week

THE Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) is expected to release next week the list of private higher education institutions that are allowed to increase their tuition and other school fees for academic year 2017-2018.

The CHEd also said that only a few schools will increase their tuition and other school fees this coming academic year compared with last year because only a small percentage of the schools from all regions have applied for tuition increase.

The commission will have a management committee meeting on Tuesday to present the consolidated list of private colleges and universities applying for tuition increase from all regions, and will immediately release the complete list of schools increasing their tuition and other school fees once it is approved.

Last year, CHEd allowed at least 304 private colleges and universities to increase their tuition and other school fees.

According to CHEd Memorandum Order 3 Series 2012, 70 percent of the proceeds of the tuition increase will be used to increase payments and other benefits of teachers, personnel, and other staff, 20 percent will be for improvements or modernization of buildings, and 10 percent as return on investment of the school owners.