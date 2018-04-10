Listen, to people instead of governing with an iron fist

INSTEAD of governing with an iron fist, President Rodrigo Duterte should learn to listen to sectors affected by his administration’s policies.

“The inability… the inability to listen to voices. It’s not just involving jeepney drivers…there are other sectors who are complaining of the same thing. [On] the Marawi rehabilitation, there is a group of people from Marawi who are also complaining that their voices are not being heard. It’s just that they are not given space to be heard. They are proposing a manner by which the modernization can happen with the least amount of disruption on the livelihood of the jeepney drivers, but as in many instances and many policies, it’s being done with, you know, a hard fist,” Robredo said during an open forum with students of the London School of Economics and Political Science on Monday when asked what the future of jeepneys in the country would be in light of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization plan.

The PUV modernization plan seeks to replace public utility transport that are 15 years old and above with e-jeepneys worth P1.6 million each.

Duterte warned jeepney drivers and operators of dire consequences if they don’t modernize by January 2018.

The Ranaw Multi-Sectoral Movement claimed last March 30 that Maranaos were being left out in the plans that were laid out by Task Force Bangon Marawi during consultations held at city hall last week.

Marawi City was ravaged by the Islamic State-inspired terror group Maute from May to October 2017, leaving the Islamic city in shambles, killing over 100 people and displacing hundreds of thousands.

“The challenge really is, because they’re [in the Duterte administration]not good at giving a seat at the table to, you know, to people’s organizations… even non-government organizations have been given a negative connotation. It’s a continuing challenge. It’s something that we should continue fighting for. It’s not one of the high points of this administration, but we have to continue pushing for a recognition that giving everyone a seat at the table is still a better way to do things,” Robredo said.

Robredo then warned that sectors who were not being heard could not be ignored for long.

“Having said that, in many instances under this administration, when the push becomes harder, they do… they do retreat. It happened with the anti-drug war. It’s not in the way that we want it to be, but we have to admit that there has been a source of, you know, a… trying to calibrate what they’ve been doing into something that will be more acceptable to the people. And if the push becomes harder, I’m very positive that they will listen,” Robredo said.

“They won’t back down from what they are fighting for, and for that they have a very good chance of being heard,” Robredo added.

Human rights burden

In the same forum, Robredo lamented that the fight for the protection of human rights in the Philippines was a big struggle due to Duterte’s huge popularity, especially with the masses.

“Human rights has been given a bad connotation in the Philippines. And it has not been that way before. But for the very first time, many Filipinos regard human rights as a sort of a bad thing. And it’s unfortunate. Whenever I open my mouth on [protecting]human rights, there are people who are able to shift the focus not on the issue that I talk about, but on the fact that I am very ambitious and I want to take the presidency out of our President,” Robredo said.

Duterte has repeatedly threatened to kill all drug personalities and called human rights as “the anti-thesis of government.” He even went as far as saying in August 2017 that he might order police to shoot human rights advocates.

“There’s been so many roadblocks as far as the fight for human rights is concerned, and those roadblocks, we’ve not allowed them to… not allowed them to constrain us in what we’re doing. The crucial thing here is that we can’t give up. We have to continue doing the pushback,” Robredo said.

Robredo recalled a video message ahead of a UN panel discussion in Vienna in March 2017 in which she criticized the Duterte administration’s war on drugs which, based on figures of human rights advocates, has left 12,000 suspected drug personalities dead without charges and trial, as well as the “palit-ulo” scheme wherein the police would take a member of the family of a drug suspect without a warrant if the suspect didn’t want to surrender.

“There has been a lot of debate on how many people have been killed. I made a statement before the UN before, which put me in a lot of hot water, just because of the number of people who have died. But you know, what is sad about this is that one death is one death too many, but the debate has shifted to “It’s not 12,000. It’s just 3,000. It’s just 3,000.” And 3,000 deaths is 3,000 deaths too many,” said Robredo.