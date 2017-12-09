Literature needs to be more diverse – Nobel laureate

KAZUO Ishiguro, this year’s recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature, late last week appealed for more diversity in the wider literary community, saying it’s necessary if practitioners and supporters in this field want to play an important part in a world beset by growing divisions.

In his Nobel lecture at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm on December 7, Ishiguro said “we must widen our common literary world to include many more voices from beyond our comfort zones of the elite, First World cultures.”

“We must search more energetically to discover the gems from what remain today unknown literary cultures, whether the writers live in far-away countries or within our own communities,” he added.

The Japan-born British novelist also said people should be careful in defining what makes good literature, adding that it shouldn’t be too restrictive.

“The next generation will come with all sorts of new, sometimes bewildering ways to tell important and wonderful stories. We must keep our minds open to them, especially regarding genre and form, so that we can nurture and celebrate the best of them,” Ishiguro said.

His appeal came after observing that the period after the Berlin Wall fell in November 1989 signaled a time of complacency and lost opportunities.

He noted that the alarming growth of inequality happening between and within countries, the United States’ catastrophic invasion of Iraq in March 2003, and the hardships that ordinary people endured in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis resulted in the reemergence and spread of extremely right-wing beliefs.

According to him, racism is again rearing its ugly head, and the constant terrorist attacks launched in the West and elsewhere have compelled him to recognize that the values he grew up in and espoused may have been a fantasy.

Ishiguro still expressed optimism for the future, however. He said he would look for inspiration and leadership in younger writers, who may have the knowledge and intuition to deal with today’s world better than those from his

generation.

Ishiguro spent a great part of his lecture on discussing the significant turning points in his literary career. These included one in 1979, when he was 24, just before writing a short story about Nagasaki during the last days of

World War 2; and another in 2001, when he realized the great emotional impact of a character’s relationship with others as he and his wife Lorna watched a video of Howard Hawks’ 1934 classic film “Twentieth Century.”

The novelist said turning points like these, though revelatory, are quiet and private, adding that they come infrequently and without much celebration or endorsement.

He also said that when such moment surface—often after fighting for attention with more pressing and immediate matters—it’s essential that they be recognized for what they are, or else they’ll disappear.

Although stories can entertain or educate readers, Ishiguro said it’s important that they should convey emotions and that they should appeal to what binds us as people.

‘Great emotional force’

Born in Nagasaki on November 8, 1954, Ishiguro and his family moved to the United Kingdom when he was five. Ishiguro finished his bachelor’s degree in English and Philosophy at the University of Kent in 1978, and then completed a masteral course in creative writing at the University of East Anglia in 1980.

His novels are “A Pale View of Hills” (1982) and “An Artist of the Floating World” (1986), which are set in Japan;

“The Remains of the Day”(1989); “The Unconsoled” (1995); “When We Were Orphans” (2000); “Never Let Me Go” (2005); and “The Buried Giant” (2015).

Regarded by many as Ishiguro’s finest novel to date, “The Remains of the Day”—about a butler whose unfailing service to his employer blinded him to the fact his master is a Nazi sympathizer, as well as denied him a chance at personal happiness—won the prestigious Man Booker Prize in 1989. It was later adapted into an equally acclaimed, Academy Award-nominated film starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson in 1993.

“Never Let Me Go,” a dystopian, science-fiction novel about three friends at a seemingly normal boarding school, was shortlisted for the same prize in 2005. Like “Remains of the Day,” it was also turned into a film starring Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield and Keira Knightley in 2010.

In awarding the Nobel literature prize to him in October, the Royal Swedish Academy described Ishiguro as an English author “who, in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”