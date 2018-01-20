Littaua rules Forest Hills meet 1st round

Ronald Littaua scored a gross 80 to top the first round of the Forest Hills Club Championship qualifiers last January 13 at their Palmer course layout in Rizal.

Littaua finished with 41 at front while closing out his back with 39 to edge out second placer Luis Antonio Asistio by one stroke. Asistio lost the grip at the front after firing 42 before tying Littaua at the back with 39 in the Open division.

In the class B division, Edgar Allan Passion sizzled with 81 gross built on his 42-39 card.

Alexander Ong finished second with 82 (41-41) followed by Frederick Salonga with 88 (47-41).

The Class C top finishers were Cesar Lim 90 (43-47), Manolo Obreso 96 (47-49) and Nicholas Teotico 99 (51-48).

Meanwhile, Grace Cho finished with 82 from her 40-42 card to rule the Ladies 1 category.

Finishing second and third, respectively, were Corazon Atienza 83 (43-40) and Jonah Ilagan 84 (38-46).

Eunsuk Park had a 95 gross (43-52) to dominate the Ladies 2 division. Anli Wu, 98 (47-51), and So Han Uy, 99 (44-55), finished second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Boo Keon Jang (79) and Roger Cua (87) emerged as best golfers in the senior’s 1 and 2 divisions, respectively.