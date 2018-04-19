Amorita Resort

Boracay’s out, so why not Bohol?

And why not the boutique Amorita Resort along the southern edge of Panglao Island?

Built with loving care by owners Nikki and Ria Cauton, Amorita marries world-class service with signature Filipino hospitality, offering guests an escape from the urban fray and a hospitality experience not found elsewhere.

A TripAdvisor Hall of Fame awardee and Certificate of Excellence recipient for six straight consecutive years, Amorita was also recognized this year as an Asean Green Hotel Awardee.

Amorita (“little darling”), perched on a limestone cliff, is just 40 minutes away from Tagbilaran Airport, and will get even closer once a new terminal soft opens on Panglao in August. It features 98 luxury suites (including 16 pool villas with private plunge pools), two new grand villas, organic modern architecture, two outdoor infinity pools, an in-house dive center, stunning views of the Bohol Sea and innovative dining options at Tomar Wine Bar and Saffron Restaurant, well reviewed for its authentic Boholano heritage dishes. Expect a great bonding experience for couples and families. Even young children are welcome!

Amorita Resort belongs to the One-Of Collection, which specializes in managing distinctive hotel and resort properties in prime locations around the Philippines. Its growing portfolio also includes Momo Beach House (www.momobeachhouse.com) in Bohol, Sta. Monica Beach Club (www.stamonicabeachclub.com) in Dumaguete, and the Funny Lion (www.thefunnylion.com) in Coron, Palawan.

For more information, visit www.amoritaresort.com or follow Amorita Resort on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AmoritaResort) and Instagram (@amoritaresortbohol)