Little League draws big field

Over 60 teams will be vying for top honors in this year’s Little League Baseball Philippine (LLBP) Series to be held from April 4 to 12 in Dumaguete City.

Featured divisions in the tournament are 12-under, 13-under, 14-under and 16-under.

“We’ve really grown through the years and one of the targets is the youth program of the league. That’s why we left out the 17-above class, although it is where we are strong, because the thrust of the Little League now is the 16-under,” said LLBP district administrator Jolly Gomez.

According to Gomez, only three divisions will be played in Dumaguete as the 13-and-under division is going to be played in the Palarong Pambansa set in Antique next month.

Champions of the 12-U and 13-U will represent the country in the Asia-Pacific meet in Korea while the 14-U division winner will earn a berth in a regional meet in Saipan. The 16-U champs, meanwhile, will be playing in a tournament in Singapore.

The local government of Dumaguete has allotted P5 million in conjunction with the private sector for the hosting of the weeklong meet.

The competition also aims to boosts and promote the tourism aspect of the province, which is known as a sports hub in the Southern region.