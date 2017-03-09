Live and let die

PACQUIAO to Lascañas: “Do you understand spiritual renewal?”

To refresh his memory and make him understand the term, he proposed to cite him for contempt.

Still trying to digest if the word “contempt” is biblical.

* * *

Trending questions: Will there be another “recant?” Some are saying next is “recount.”

These headlines got us confused for two weeks:

Yasay: I had an American passport but had it returned

Yasay admits he was granted US citizenship

US lists Yasay among former American citizens

Yasay admits naturalization try, but insists he isn’t US citizen

I never acquired US citizenship – Yasay

Yasay: I’m not American

Yasay: I carry US passport

Yasay denies being a US citizen

Yasay: I did not acquire US citizenship legally

Haaay, what can I SAY?

* * *

Justice who backed Libingan burial for FM gets Supreme Court seat.

All Saints Day usually comes before Christmas.

* * *

The CHR is not a constitutional commission, comparable to the Commission on the Civil Service, the Commission on Audit, and the Commission on Elections.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines, in Cariño v. Commission on Human Rights, 204 SCRA 483 (1991), declared that the commission does not possess the power of adjudication, and emphasized that its functions were primarily investigatory. The commission can resolve conflicts through mediation and conciliation.

All through the years of investigations, the annually budgeted CHR has yet to present hard evidence supporting its accusations, except releasing denunciations and condemnations, and sad to note, just echoing the press releases of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

* * *

The inmate Senator definitely is not a fan of Lady Gaga. She refused to be tagged as “Lady Gagged.”

* * *

Why the “unshaved and untidy look” of retired SPO3 Arthur Lascañas? Is this to convey the message of “stress, fear or persecuted status?” That because he suffers these anxieties, he is more likely to “tell the truth” after troubled moments and sleepless nights. One wonders if there’s a sharp increase in the price of disposable shavers and his retirement package of P20 million just can’t afford the expense. Just asking.

* * *

I had a bad dream about George Soros, the Hungarian-American business magnate, philanthropist and many more. He donates billions to safeguard democratic ideals like human rights, gives aid to refugees and pours assistance to poor countries. Used to reading voraciously in the dark, I can’t help imagining him picking out big and small countries, manipulating political instabilities, resulting in market restlessness in every part of the globe. So, what’s the catch? Vilify and destabilize one country, markets drop, and lo, time to buy. Then disengage, market up and lo again, time to sell. This man is not your regular next-door manipulator. He has dipped his fingers in Europe, Asia and South America, too. I hope this is just a bad dream but noticing some media orgs and groups like Amnesty International or HRW seemingly dancing to his tune, I can’t help but wonder if they get their funding from the same man. Such a nightmare is probably the result of me watching 007 movies “Goldfinger” and “Spectre” one after the other. Mea culpa.

* * *

The international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has been the subject of criticism from a number of observers. Critics of HRW include the national governments it has investigated, NGO Monitor, the media and its founder (and former chairman), Robert L. Bernstein.

The criticism generally falls into the category of alleged bias, frequently in response to critical HRW reports. Bias allegations include the organization’s being influenced by United States government policy, particularly in relation to reporting on Latin America, and the misrepresentation of human rights issues in Eritrea and Ethiopia.

On Human Rights Watch’s view of the Philippines: usage of the idiomatic expression “barking up the wrong tree” may not apply. More fitting maybe is “shading down the wrong dog.”

* * *

A hundred years is never enough for those who want to accomplish so many things. A day is a lifetime for those who have nothing to do.

* * *

In Internet slang, a troll is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a newsgroup, forum, chat room, or blog) with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on-topic discussion, often for the troll’s amusement.

War on internet trolls? Impossible. It’s futile and waste of energy since freedom of choice is universal. Worshippers will always want to believe what they want to believe no matter what. And they will always claim that it is their right.

Rock and Troll to the world.

* * *

While doctors are trying to save lives, lawmakers are trying to end them.

* * *

Everybody is searching for the “Truth.” The sad part is that they prefer the truth that they are comfortable with. Reminds me of the band “The Human League” singing “Fascination.”

* * *

I wish that priests can also discuss lengthily in their homilies the effects of addiction to illegal drugs. We do not object if they call on authorities to stop human rights violations and EJK, but parents and children should also be made aware of the ill effects of the drug menace. We despise the killings of the innocent but we are also concerned with the lives that are destroyed if drug addiction remains unabated and out of control. Teach us that we are all children of God and that His love is not selective.

* * *

A good read:

“Although the Law may sound bloodthirsty, it was applied with great restraint. In Ezekiel 33:11, God laments, ‘As sure as I live…I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that they turn from their ways and live.’ The Lawgiver Himself was reluctant to impose the death penalty, preferring that the wrongdoers repent. Reluctance is not refusal. But it does imply that execution should be a last resort, and, as Ezekiel 33 suggests, repentance or contrition could commute the death sentence.”

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.