Live out of the box

Three unique properties that break the mold of condominium living across Metro Manila

Living in a condo has its perks—great location, easy access to major establishments, and the convenience of living near your workplace. But living in a typical condo building can present some challenges, including the feeling of being ‘boxed in’ with limited space to live and roam around.

Luckily, new developments now offer more than just a box to put your stuff and lay your head in. Designed for the modern urban dweller, these properties provide its residents unconventional spaces so they can reimagine city living.

The Residences at Commonwealth

Location: Quezon City

Total land area: 4.4 hectares

Residential Towers: 8

The mid-rise residential towers at this sprawling Quezon City property feature a distinct ‘cranked’ design that optimizes sunlight and circulates the cool breeze. Each unit also comes with a uniquely-shaped and spacious balcony due to each building’s undulating façade. Overall, there is a sense of freedom and openness in this masterplanned community, which also includes facilities for sports, fitness, music, arts and crafts, and even cooking. Security is also a top-notch priority with surveillance cameras and 24/7 security personnel—allowing you and your family to be relaxed and worry-free.

Azure Urban Resort Residences

Location: Parañaque

Total land area: 6 hectares

Residential Towers: 9

Ever dreamt of coming home to a beach vacation everyday? Azure Urban Resort Residences taps into every urbanite’s fantasy by bringing the beach to the city. True to its urban resort concept, Azure offers respite and relaxation after a long day with its world-class amenities such as a beach bar, spas, movie room, game room, ice cream and cafe—all conveniently tucked inside the very posh and glamorous Paris Beach Club designed by Paris Hilton herself. With a man-made beach in your backyard, you’ll never need another excuse to get out of the big city.

Acqua Private Residences

Location: Mandaluyong

Total land area: 2.4 hectares

Residential Towers: 5 + Novotel Suites Manila

Imagine finding lush greenery and invigorating waterfalls at the heart of the city. Acqua Private Residences, at the crossroads of Makati and Mandaluyong, is a modern tropical oasis where you can live. Named after the Italian word for water, Acqua is a riverside residential development teeming with life. Its six residential towers are surrounded and topped by gardens and greenery. The Pebble, a central amenity for sports and fitness, will feature three waterfalls, cascading to the promenade, a dining and recreational boardwalk much like Singapore’s Clarke Quay. Inside, the towers are splashed with vibrant colors and textures, with MISSONIHOME and yoo inspired by Starckapplying their signature touch to the interiors of Livingstone and Iguazu towers, respectively.

Unique architecture. Suprising amenities. Exciting activities. There’s more to condo living than accessibility and convenience. Choose a property that fits your personality and lifestyle; a space that allows you to live and be, in the middle of the urban jungle.

For information visit http://www.acqua.com.ph/ or call Century Properties at +63917 555 5274.