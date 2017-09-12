‘We have to live with it,’ says Lacson on DNA test results on de Guzman

CONCERNED parties should accept the results of the DNA analysis conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on the body that was believed to be Reynaldo de Guzman, the last person reportedly seen with Carl Arnaiz before he died, a senator said on Tuesday.

This is because of the existing arrangement that discourages or even disallows a second opinion on DNA test that has been performed, according to Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

The senator said there was an international association that observed such a practice in which a DNA analysis that has been conducted on a particular individual will no longer be repeated by another party to protect the integrity of the process.

Lacson, however, could not recall the name of the association.

The PNP said on Monday that DNA analysis on the sample taken from the body recovered in Nueva Ecija last week showed that he was not de Guzman, the 14-year-old boy and friend of Arnaiz who had been reported missing since August.

READ: Body found in Nueva Ecija not de Guzman’s — police

PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Fernando Mendez Jr. told the media that he was 100 percent sure of the result of the DNA test.

“Assuming that the DNA analysis was authentic and the body that was recovered was not Kulot’s, we have to live with that and leave it at that,” said Lacson, referring to de Guzman who is also known as “Kulot”.

Lacson’s committee was scheduled to resume its inquiry into the death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd de los Santos as well as other killings as a result of the of the campaign against illegal drugs of the PNP but it was cancelled because of bad weather. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA