THE Livelihood and Employment Haven Award is given to Naga City which remakes the previously moribund City Public Market, the biggest of its kind when it was constructed in 1965, into the City People’s Mall. This has allowed 1,800 small market stallholders to compete with the bigger malls already operating in the city.

The city of Naga is also implementing the barangay’s GrOW (Gr-owing O-pportunities for W-ealth) as the city’s flagship livelihood program. This provides a comprehensive suite of services tailored to individual enterprises’ needs to promote and “grow” micro enterprises at the level of the barangay. Services cover working capital and P.O. financing, marketing support, skills and management training, product development and/or production equipment support.

Naga City Mayor John Bongat is very thankful for the award given to their city.

“Thank you Lord for this latest national award given by The Manila Times to our beloved City of Naga as one of the Philippine Model Cities,” posted Bongat in his Facebook account after the awarding ceremonies.

Bongat is also very grateful to the special citation as the country’s “Livelihood and Employment Haven.” He believes that the city government’s governance innovations and political will in introducing changes led not only to the transformation of the public market into a lucrative economic enterprise of the city and its small entrepreneurs, but to the market’s transformation towards sustainably having a culture of discipline, cleanliness and inclusive decision-making within the rebranded Naga City People’s Mall.

LMB