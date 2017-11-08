Living luxe

Stylish and luxurious designer brands you can actually live in at Century City Makati

Fifth Avenue in New York. Avenue des Champs Elysees in Paris. Causeway Bay in Hong Kong.

These are just some of the most expensive shopping streets in the world, where the most luxurious designer brands have set up shop to offer their finest wares. These exclusive shopping streets attest to the country’s purchasing power and economic viability, offering a world class retail experience for its residents and tourists.

In recent years, the Philippines has welcomed a steady surge of international luxury brands as the economy continues to improve. And while the Philippines does not yet have a world-famous shopping destination to speak of, one particular destination in Makati takes the experience of world-class luxury to quite literally new heights.

Epicenter of branded living

Century City is the epicenter of world-class, branded luxury living in the Philippines. Every nook and cranny of this 3.4-hectare mixed residential and commercial development is packed with some of the most luxurious architecture in the industry, veritably an international design mecca right here in the Philippines.

With 11 international brand collaborations to date, Century Properties is the real estate developer behind some of the Philippines’ most exciting and remarkable properties, including Azure Urban Resort Residences (featuring the country’s first manmade beach and beach club by Paris Hilton), Acqua Livingstone interior design by MISSONIHOME, and Acqua Iguazu yoo inspired by renowned French designer Philippe Starck, to name a few.

When it comes to luxury, it’s all about the details. Here’s a peek into some of the finest details in Century City’s most iconic residential developments to date.

The Milano Residences (with interior design by Versace Home)

Versace on the floor, on the ceiling, and on the walls. The iconic prints and bold colors of Italian fashion house Versace entice you as you enter the lobby of The Milano Residences. Elaborate tiling, ornate sofas, and elegant chandeliers all add to the signature Versace touch. True to the design aesthetic of the Italian high fashion label, the lobby exudes confidence, power and elegance. But the lobby only offers a preview to the rest of the 52-storey building, which also showcases a Versace Home-designed pool and juice bar, gym and fitness center, library, conference room, residents lounge, among other stylish yet functional amenities. As the first residential tower designed by Versace Home in Southeast Asia, The Milano Residences is the address of choice for fashionable Makati.

Trump Tower Philippines (featuring the best designer furniture)

While away an hour or two in the ‘ultimate lap of luxury.’

Lounge around in a leather Hermes couch and let time trickle by in the well-appointed library on the second floor. The library boasts a well- curated selection of books and magazines, as well as several cozy nooks to hunker down and enjoy the afternoon in.

If the Library is too quiet for you, you can check out the private movie room, within easy access and also furnished with Hermes. Aside from the Parisian luxury label, the best of European design is further celebrated at the lobby with the concierge desk made from England Onyx marble, golden beige marble floors from Turkey, chandeliers by Lasvit from the Czech Republic and elegant Italian furniture by Minotti. At the upper floors, residents have their own gym, indoor lap pool, Jacuzzi, spa, steam room and sauna, salon and nail spa, taking high rise living to even grander heights.

Century Spire (with interior design by Armani/Casa)

With clean lines and rich, sophisticated textures, Armani/Casa will take the bored out of the boardroom as it brings its sleek and classic aesthetic to Century Spire, a mixed office and residential skyscraper soon to rise in Century City. From the lobby, auditorium with pre-function room, fine dining restaurant, food hall, pool, bar and library, all the amenities and common areas within the office/residential building will evoke the look and feel of the Armani brand. Residents also have the premium option to have their unit styled in true Armani fashion.

Everything from the textiles, bathroom and kitchen fixtures, furniture, and decor will all be distinctly Armani as the Italian fashion and lifestyle powerhouse collaborated with top-of-the-line home furnishing companies Dada Designer Kitchens, Roca Bathrooms, and Rubelli Textiles Venice. Beyond the stately interiors, the building’s façade is equally bold and visually striking. With architecture by Daniel Libeskind, the same architect behind New York’s Ground Zero reconstruction and Berlin’s Jewish Museum, Century Spire’s iconic structure is defined by its crown of three interlocking segments shaped like a blooming flower.

And to complete the experience, each designer building also comes with exclusive personalized services such as concierge service, valet parking, dry cleaning and laundry service, storage facilities, among others.

Live a cut above the rest. Experience ultimate style and luxury by living in a world-class designer suite at Century City Makati.

For information visit http://www.century-properties.com/ or call Century Properties at +63917 555 5274.