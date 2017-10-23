Liz Clenci strong contender for Miss Grand International crown

Fil-Russian lass from Agusan del Norte awes in swimsuit and national costume

In 2011, then 20-year-old Elizabeth Durado Clenci and her sister 17-year-old Sarah Nicole joined Binibining Pilipinas together. The younger one made it to the Top 15 while Elizabeth won Best in National Costume.

The winners of the major titles that year were Shamcey Supsup, who eventually placed 3rd Runner-Up to Angola’s Leila Lopes in the Miss Universe Pageant held in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Dianne Elaine Necio, Binibining Pilipinas International; and Isabella Angela Manjon, Binibining Pilipinas Tourism.

Meanwhile, Janine Tugonon emerged first runner-up, and rejoined the pageant the following year to secure the Bb. Pilipinas-Universe crown. She then almost won the third Miss Universe crown for the country when she placed first runner-up anew to Olivia Culpo of USA.

Binibining Pilipinas second runner-up in 2011 was Mary Jean Lastimosa, who also joined the contest again, representing the Philippines in the 2014 Miss Universe Pageant in Florida. Paulina Vega of Colombia won the crown, while Lastimosa ended in the Top 10.

Recalling the triumphs of her first pageant’s batchmates, reigning Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International Elizabeth “Liz” Clenci happily told The Manila Times, “As you can see, there is timing to everything. Although younger girls also win titles, it can be a big help to be more mature to prepare for the international stage.”

The Filipino-Romanian beauty, who considers Agusan del Norte her home, is all set to snag the Miss Grand International crown Wednesday, October 25, in Vietnam. Her predecessor Nicole Cordoves finished first runner-up to Miss Indonesia Ariska Putri Pertiwi in 2016.

Incidentally, Cordoves has been chosen to host the coronation night with ABS-CBN talent Xian Lim at the Vinpearl Phu Quoc Resort & Villas Convention Hall.

Front-runner

On Thursday, the international pageant officially announced Miss Philippines as one of the Top 10 candidates who garnered the highest online votes following the Swimsuit Competition. Given in no particular order, the other nine are Misses Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, India, Peru, Malaysia, Ecuador and Paraguay.

Online voting also pushed Clenci among the frontrunners of Best in National Costume along with Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

The Thailand-based beauty pageant— whose advocacy is “Stop the War and Violence”—was first held in Bangkok in 2013. Annalie “Ali” Forbes, who was handpicked to represent the country in the first edition, placed 3rd runner-up.

In 2014, Filipino-Swedish Kimberly Karlsson won the first national contest of Miss Grand International but failed to make it to the winning circle.

The following year, Binibining Pilipinas Tourism 2014 Parul Shah was appointed by BPCI as the delegate to the newly acquired franchise. The Filipino-Indian beauty placed 3rd runner-up to Dominican Republic’s Anea Garcia.

It was only in 2016 that Miss Grand International became an official title at stake at the Binibining Pilipinas pegeant. Cordoves, as earlier stated, won the crown

Confidence over height

Shorter than most beauty queens at 5’5”, Clenci bucked comments she may not fare well in the international pageant.

“I won Binibining Pilipinas Grand International with my height so it’s not an issue or concern at all for me for the international pageant,” she asserted.

Based on the swimsuit competition uploaded on the pageant’s official YouTube account, Clenci owned the segment with her catwalk and turns, and oozed with confidence.

Moreover, her appointment as Peace Ambassador by no less than President Rodrigro Duterte [through Presidential Adviser on Peace Process Jesus Dureza]added to her stock in line with the pageant’s slogan.

During her send-off, Clenci talked more about her role, saying, “Peace isn’t achieved by just one person, one leader, one influencer. Each of us plays an equally important role. And I think that’s where equality starts, knowing that you – no matter your age, race, religion or sexual preference – are just as significant as anyone else to make difference in this world.”

T’boli costume

Donning a very colorful and intricate T’boli creation, fit for a tribe’s princess, during the National Costume Competition, Clenci explained why she chose the traditional Mindanaoan attire rather than the popular terno.

“In light of everything that has been happening in Mindanao and Marawi, when people hear about the south, they immediately think of war, conflict and violence,” she began. “My national costume is from Mindanao because I want it to paint the [region’s] true colors and beauty…” rather than shedding light on what’s happening and to bring a positive aura and show the true colors of Mindanao,” she posted on Facebook.

Her designer—Mega Young Designer alumnus Jearson Demavivas, who like Clenci is Mindnaoan as a native of Gene­ral Santos—meanwhile explained the inspiration for the costume: “Lies in the heart of South Central Mindanao is a thriving community of [the]Philippines’ renowned cultural tribe called the T’boli. With the tribe’s rich culture and art, they also became popular with creations such as jewelry and fabric made out of indigenous materials. This is a representation of a modern T’boli princess in haute couture and their uniquely designed guitar called hegulung.”

He added, “[The] T’bolis take pride in their T’nalak fabric, the designs of which are spawned from the dreams of the weavers. This has brought out the name of the province, South Cotabato, as Land of the Dreamweavers.”