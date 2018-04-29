Liza glad Aiza can take her out on dates again

Despite the latest controversy hounding singer-songwriter Aiza Seguerra, the past months since quitting her post as chairman of the National Youth Commission (NYC) has been blissful. This, according to her married partner and Film Development Council Chairman Liza Diño, is especially so pocket wise.

Liza laughingly told In the Know, “Ngayon nakakakain na uli kami sa magagandang restaurants!”

Apparently, Aiza had no time for extra-curricular activities while she was head of the organization for more than a year. She had to sacrifice time with her family, and was also constrained to earn a salary so much less than what she made in her career.

Even though her heart was in public service like Liza, the supportive partner related how she supported Aiza in making the tough decision of leaving NYC.

“I supported kung ano ang gusto niya and will continue to do so kasi iba rin naman ang thrust at prinsipyo niya at the time that (s)he was with NYC. I know during the time (s)he was with NYC, ang heart and soul niya and everything was devoted to really championing the advocacy of the youth.”

Now, Liza is happy because she loves watching Aiza recording again and being home to greet her after a hard day’s work at FDCP.

* * *

On its third year, Cinefilipino Film Festival (CFFF) is still one of the most loved festivals by aspiring independent directors and actors in the industry. This year, Unitel Productions and Straight Shooters president and CEO Madonna Tarrayo, who is concurrent CFFF director, is ecstatic about the genres and originality of every story they chose for the festival.

“Well-balanced ang films na pinili natin. We did not leave out any genre. You’ll see horror, love story, comedy etc in the line-up.”

The eight feature length films this year are: “Excuse Me Po” by director Ronald Espinosa Batallones, “Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus” by director Dwein Baltazar, “Hitboy” by director Bor Ocampo, “Mata Tapang” by director Rod Marmol, “Delia & Sammy” by director Theresa Cayaba, “Mga Mister ni Rosario” by director Allan Habon, “Poon” by director Ronie Supangan, and “The Eternity Between Seconds” by director Alec Figuracion.

Opening night is on May 8 at the Gateway Cinema, while the festival proper will run from May 9 to 15 at the Gateway Cinemas, SM Cinemas, and Ayala Malls. The awards night is scheduled at Kia Theater on May 12.

* * *

Until next week! Ta-ta!