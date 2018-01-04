Liza Soberano needs no beauty title or crown

Soon after TC Candler’s annual “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” list got posted on YouTube, and the internet went abuzz with the news that it is Filipino-American Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano as this year’s number one, her discoverer and manager Ogie Diaz posted on Facebook his own take of the accolade.

“Ang daming nagtutulak sa yo na sumali ka sa Bb. Pilipinas, dahil malaki ang chance mo sa Ms. Universe… Ngayong nakuha mo na ang #1 as ‘the most beautiful face’ in the world… anak, para ka na ring nanalo sa Ms. Universe. Choosy pa ba? (Many [people]had been pushing you to join Bb. Pilipinas since they see you have a big chance to become Ms. Universe… Now that you obtained the #1 [spot]as ‘the most beautiful face’ in the world… my daughter, it’s the same as if you won Ms. Universe. Can you remain choosy?) Congratulations! #ProudManager”

The comedian-father-showbiz writer cum talent manager’s post generated more than 5,500 likes and 374 shares, and netizens mostly agreed with the notion that Soberano need not join a beauty contest anymore as she’s already crowned the most beautiful among mortals in this dispensation.

Not only has the Philippine media took note of the distinction bestowed upon Soberano, but foreign media as well, notably Taiwan News and United Kingdom’s Coventry Telegraph among others.

Past winners

On top of the list of Most Beautiful Faces of the Year since it began are models, actresses and singers.

Michelle Pfeiffer was the first Most Beautiful Face of The Year in 1990. She was followed by Meg Ryan in 1991, only to take back the distinction successively in 1992 and 1993.

Isabelle Huppert topped the list in 1994, then by Sophie Marceau for two years in 1995 and 1996. Nicole Kidman was accorded the distinction in 1997, followed by Gwyneth Paltrow in 1998, Andrea Corr in 1999 and Jennifer Connelly in 2000.

Nicole Kidman made a comeback in 2001, Andrea Corr in 2002, Jennifer Connelly in 2003, then Lindsay Lohan topped the list in 2004.

Keira Knightley won it two years in a row in 2005 and 2006, then Kate Beckinsale topped the list in 2007, followed by Natalie Portman in 2008, Rose Byrne in 2009, and Camilla Belle in 2010.

The new decade was started by Emma Watson in 2011, then Emilia Clarke in 2012, Marion Cotillard in 2013, and Korean singer Nana ruled for two years in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, the Most Beautiful Face of the Year was Jourdan Dunn.

Those who make it to the list three times are elevated to the Hall of Fame. Soberano placed sixth in 2015 and second last year. Behind her this year are Thylane Blondeau at No.2, Tzuyu at No.3, Sarah Gadon at No. 4, Nana at No. 5 and last year’s No. 1 is No. 6 this year.

Dipping into entrepreneurship

Born to a Filipino father and an American mother in California, Hope Elizabeth Hanley Soberano was raised by her paternal grandparents when her parents separated and moved to Manila. She was only 10 years old when she lived with her father and relatives.

She was doing print ads until she was introduced to Ogie Diaz at the age of 13. Starting with the fantasy-drama-comedy anthology “Wansapanataym,” she next essayed minor roles in the afternoon series “Kung Ako’y Iiwan Mo” and the Daniel Padilla-Kathryn Bernardo movie “Must Be… Love” then in “She’s The One” starring Bea Alonzo, Dingdong Dantes and Enrique Gil.

She made a mark as Padilla’s other love interest in the primetime series “Got To Believe” and became sensational as strawberry farmer Maria Agnes Calay in “Forevermore” which created the LizQuen loveteam with Enrique Gil.

More movies and “Dolce Amore” and Soberano and Gil became the latest sensational stars in Philippine show business, with their last film “My Ex And Whys” grossing P31.5 million on first day.

She was signed up to do “Darna,” as replacement to the injured Angel Locsin, and earned raves for portraying Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

Even before Candler chose her as 2017’s Most Beautiful Face, Soberano has been considered by the local media as one of the most beautiful faces to have ever graced Philippine movie and TV screens, which she humbly countered, “I appreciated it, but sometimes that’s all they notice. I don’t want to them to remember me because I’m pretty.” She stressed that she’d rather be recognized for her confidence and courage to take new roles in her career … and business acumen on the side.

Before 2017 ended, she entered the wellness industry through her own Hope Hand and Foot Wellness Center located along Tomas Morato in Quezon City, just a few meters away from her home studio.

She revealed that it was her aunt who inspired her to get into the business.

Talking about her venture, she shared her own wellness ritual by using a lot of essential and organic oils to pamper her hands and feet to boost her body and spirit.

“Wellness impacts more than meets the eye. It is all about making us feel better holistically, from head to toe, body to soul,” the “Ultimate Crush ng Bayan” said.

“I am a great believer that wellness is essential in making us the best version that we can be. Hope Hand and Foot Wellness Center is the first manifestation of the Hope Wellness brand. We want this to be the go-to place for everyone and anyone who wants to feel better. Hope is open to people of all ages, genders and walks of life,” the world’s prettiest woman added.

She quoted economist Paul Zane Pilner who said that the health and wellness industry is predicted to become the next trillion-dollar industry worldwide, underscored by the trend that spas and wellness centers have become a lifestyle for many people around the world.

“By putting up Hope Hand and Foot Wellness Center, we do not only encourage people to have their own proper wellness ritual but we are also aggressively taking part in what is described as the business of the future,” Soberano further said.

She also mentioned that as much as her time would allow it, she would want to be very hands-on in managing the operations of her budding enterprise.

“I made sure that I am actively involved from conceptualization to the actual construction of this place down to the services that we offer,” she stressed.

The center offers not just the basic manicure and pedicure but special packages such as Boss Lady, Sugar Spice and Everything Nice, Age is Just a Number, Hope Signature Wellness Package, The Pro-Active Package, The Chill Chic, and the Little Prince/Little Princess Package.

It’s not far from possibility that Soberano could be entrenched as one of the most successful artist-turned-entrepreneurs not just in the country but the whole globe as well.

Despite her busy schedule, she is bent to finish her Online Business Management Course at the Southville International School affiliated with foreign universities.