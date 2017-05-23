Liza Soberano to play Pia Wurtzbach—and Darna

While philstar.com reported that ABS-CBN actress Liza Soberano has finally been chosen to star in this generation’s remake of Filipino komiks character Darna, the actress instead chose to pick up on the network’s

announcement that their idol will be portraying 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in her life story on Maalaala Mo Kaya.

Liza Soberano Fans (@LIZAnianz) posted, “Watch out for Miss Universe 2015 @PiaWurtzbach’s life story on MMK this June starring @lizasoberano,” accompanied with a picture of Soberano in a close-enough copy of Wurtzbach’s famous royal blue gown and sapphire-studded crown.

Meanwhile, on abscbn.com, Soberano’s manager Ogie Diaz said of the reported Darna role, “Kino-consider si Liza, yes. But ‘yung confirmation will come from Star Cinema.”