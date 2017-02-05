Liza Soberano on the possibility of joining Bb. Pilipinas

…and going all the way to Miss Universe

ABS-CBN actor Enrique Gil was one of the celebrities spotted during the glitzy Miss Universe national gift auction at the Conrad Hotel on January 23. Amid all the beautiful women, he still had his screen partner and rumoured girlfriend Liza Soberano in mind.

The smitten actor said his leading lady—who was not present at the event—like Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina has what it takes to go all the way to world’s most prestigious pageant.

In a video interview circulating online, Gil said, “Ang pinaka-type ko pa rin, my love, Liza Soberano. She’s going to be the next Miss Universe, I’m telling you right now.”

According to him, he will be all out in support Soberano if she ever decides to go the beauty pageant route.

“I will bet all my money in the world for her to join and she’s gonna win Miss Universe because she’s the sweetest little girl, no pretensions. Whatever she says on the stage is what she really is. So I think she is the best for Miss Universe,” Gil added.

“If she doesn’t [join any pageant], she is my Miss Universe,” he added adorably.

Some days later, speaking to The Manila Times after her launch as the newest Avon brand ambassador for the fragrance Sweet Honesty, Soberano revealed she was also invited to the gift auction but was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

Told about what Gil told the press about her, the enchanting lady acknowledged, “I know—he called me right away when he went to the event. He said, ‘You should join,’ and I was like, ‘Quen, it’s an honor for people to say that I should [join Bb. Pilipinas and make it all the way to]Miss Universe, but I wouldn’t be able to handle the pressure. I really enjoy what I’m doing now as an actress and I think this is the path that I wanted to take,” she explained.

If ever the likes of Jonas Gaffud of Aces and Queens offers to train her to become a beauty queen, Soberano still hesitated and said, “If I have the time then why not, but right now I don’t really see myself doing it because I’m really focused on being an actress.”

It is not only Gil who believes that Soberano has the qualities to be a future Miss Universe. In 2016, reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach was quoted with the same opinion.

“I can think of a lot. But if I had to pick one…Liza Soberano. She’s beautiful!” Wurtzbach posted on her Twitter account when asked of one Filipina she should think should join the pageant.

Indeed, Soberano is considered one of the most beautiful stars in showbiz and proving today, buoyed by the fact that the now 19-year-old actress placed sixth in British movie critic TC Candler’s list of “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2015.” She was behind Iran’s Golshifteh Farahani, Harry Potter’s Emma Watson, British fashion model Jourdan Dunn, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, and South Korea’s Nana.

Meanwhile, on V-Day

During the launch, Soberano’s biggest fan, Enrique Gil, surprised her by sending a huge boquet of flowers. When asked how she feels about her leading man and his sweet gestures in real life, Soberano confided to The Manila Times, “Of course it’s kilig to be given flowers, and I’m happy that he thinks about me and that he goes out his way just to surprise me with little things like that.”

For Valentine’s Day, Soberano said they will be both busy for the premier night of their newest movie My Ex and Whys [see related article]. In fact, she foresees a very hectic month ahead but will be sure to get Gil a gift.

“My Valentine’s date will not be just Quen but also our supporters and the cast and crew of our movie,” she said.

“I’m really excited about this because I haven’t done a Valentine movie yet so I’m pretty sure it will be a good gift to our fans and to everybody who just wants to have a feel-good Valentine’s day. Maybe they can bring their date to watch the movie,” she smiled her Miss Universe smile.