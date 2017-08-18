Liza Soberano shows love for photography

Liza Soberano is arguably one of the Philippines’ most beautiful faces nowadays. Coupled with her talent for acting and undeniably charisma, it is no wonder that she has been proclaimed captured legions of fans, making her a certified sought after celebrity.

The 19-year-old, however, is more than just he star status. As it turned out, when not in front of camera, Soberano likes to dabble into photography.

“I’ve always liked taking photos of beautiful unforgettable moments, places and other people,” Soberano shared during Fujifilm’s Photo Art City event where the actress was also introduced as the Japanese brand’s endorser.

“I’m very interested in taking photos other than of myself and I actually want to venture into photography in the future,” Fujifilm’s ‘IT girl’ added.

Asked why Soberano was chosen as the new Fujifilm ambassador, Ryo Nagaoka, Director of Fujifilm Philippines said, “Liza Soberano is the perfect example of the elegant, beautiful and stylish woman of today’s generation. Not afraid of being herself and showing creativity, the X-A3 woman is smart as she will always go for form and function in choosing her gadgets without ever putting a compromise in style.”

During the event, Soberano even demonstrated how to use two of the Japanese brand’s latest models: the X-A3 camera—which boasts 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor; touch screen operation, 180-degree tiltable LCD monitor; built in Wi-Fi; and retro design—and the SQ10 or the first Hybrid Camera that combines the control and composition of a digital camera, with the enjoyment and tangible fun of a real photo print.

Welcoming Soberano to the family are the brand’s online ambassadors namely, David Guison, Kerwin King, JP De Leon, Vina Guerrero, Kat Valdez, Hye Won Jang, ShairaHabon, Reika Oba, Marian Lim, Nina and AggyNuguid.