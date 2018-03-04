LizQuien returns to prime time as Ganda and Lakas

Tonight will see the much awaited comeback of the day’s most popular love team, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, via ABS-CBN’s new fantasy series, “Bagani.”

Described in the production notes as “an epic adventure inside a world where courage, resilience, justice, hope, and love prevail,” the show also stars Matteo Guidicelli, Sofia Andres and Makisig Morales.

The story follows the journey of Lakas from the desert region, Ganda from the farm region, Lakam from the trade region, Dumakulem from the forest region, and Mayari from the sea region, five ordinary individuals who suddenly become heroes of Sansinukob.

Each one has a particular skill that makes them powerful, but their common denominator is a good heart that compels them to sacrifice themselves for their families and their people. Armed with special weapons, they come together as the Baganis to battle the evil forces of the Sarimaw.

Says Gil of his latest starrer, “It’s very original. It’s something new and something very, very close to our hearts because this is actually five years in the making. Last year lang po kami nag-start [mag-taping] pero matagal na siyang plano and ngayon lang na-execute, and it’s like a movie.”

Joining the cast of “Bagani” are Robert Seña, Ana Abad Santos, Rayver Cruz, Lara Quigaman, Enzo Pineda, Christian Vasquez, Mikylla Ramirez, and Joj Martin. It is the directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel under the production group of Star Creatives.

Bagani begins airing tonight after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on ABS-CBN.