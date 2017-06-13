LMP urges speedy probe of mayors’ killings

League of Municipalities (LMP) President Mayor Maria Fe Villar Brondial, called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct speedy investigations into the killing this month of three mayors.

In a statement on Tuesday, LMP National Spokesman, Mayor Don Abalon of San Roque in Northern Samar, said the organization “strongly condemned the killings and called on the PNP and the NBI to exert their best efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and put a stop to these senseless killings.”

On June 10, Mayor Joven Hidalgo of Balete, Batangas was killed by a sniper’s bullet while watching a municipal-sponsored basketball game in the town plaza.

Bohol Mayor Gisela Boniel was allegedly killed and thrown to the coast by her husband, Provincial Board Member Rey Boniel, on June 7. The mayor’s body has not been found until now.

On June 3, Mayor Arsenio Agustin of Marcos, Ilocos Norte was shot by unidentified gunmen while inspecting a government project in his area.

LMP Secretary General Mayor Abraham Burahan also urged the authorities “to put a stop to these killings” and encouraged each mayor to “coordinate closely with their respective PNP units for their protection.”