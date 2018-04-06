Loan growth pressuring local banks’ capitalization

Robust loan growth will continue to put pressure on Philippine banks’ capitalization despite being the main driver of profits last year, a debt watcher said.

In a new report, Moody’s Investor Service highlighted that banks’ internal capital generation was insufficient to support the current pace of loan growth.

“Most banks posted loan growth of 15 percent to 19 percent in 2017, driven by demand from consumers and domestic businesses under strong macroeconomic conditions. Retail loans continued to grow faster than corporate loans at many banks,” it noted.

Moody’s expects credit costs to rise this year as the banks adopt new provisioning rules under Philippine Financial Reporting Standards 9 (PFRS 9) — the local equivalent of IFRS 9 — that took effect at the start of 2018.

Under PFRS 9, banks are required to assess all future asset impairments by using expected loss models as opposed to the previous as-incurred approach.

The new rules require banks to account for expected credit losses over a 12-month period for performing assets and over entire maturities for underperforming assets.

“Still, the increases in credit costs will not be significant enough to erode the banks’ net profit growth,” it noted.

While pre-provision income will more than cover anticipated credit losses, Moody’s said this was insufficient to sustain current capital levels given large increases in risk-weighted assets.

One key factor limiting improvements in profitability and internal capital generation is banks’ weak cost efficiency.

The report said that operating costs would increase further as banks had to improve their information technology infrastructures to keep pace with business growth.

In addition, the adoption of PFRS 9 will result in capital ratio reductions for some banks.

“This will reduce capital generation in 2018. According to bank management, declines in CET1 (common equity tier 1) ratios will be in a range of 20 basis points-70 basis points, which we view as manageable,” it said.

Moody’s said banks’ asset quality improved in 2017 but added that they were exposed to potential risks from the real estate sector.

It noted that most banks reported declines in gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratios while loan loss reserves as a percentage of gross NPLs remained high.

Real estate loans, which accounted for an average of 18 percent of gross loans at rated banks at the end of 2017, remain a risk to asset quality.

“Although property prices are appreciating in tandem with nominal GDP (gross domestic product) growth, such sizable exposure to this sector leaves banks vulnerable to material price declines,” the report said.

Banks are expected to post margin improvements in 2018, which combined with continued robust loan growth would further boost earnings and profitability.

Net interest margins will improve at more banks as they pursue higher-yielding loans in the retail and small and medium enterprises segments and as the central bank gradually tightens monetary policy.

Loan growth, meanwhile, will continue to be strong.

“A combination of improved margins and volume growth will further boost earnings and profitability. On the other hand, as banks shift their focus to more profitable yet riskier retail loans, the formation of new NPLs will quicken but only slightly, thanks to stable economic conditions,” the report pointed out.