Local airlines cancel 4 flights due to ‘Isang’

AT least four domestic flights of Skyjet and PAL Express were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather as tropical storm “Isang” (international name: Hato) maintained its strength while speeding up west-northwestward in the direction of the Batanes Group of Islands, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

The MIAA said grounded flights were:

M8-816 (Manila-Basco)

M8-817 (Basco-Manila)

2P2084 (Manila-Basco)

2P2085 (Basco-Manila)

Passengers of Skyjet and PAL Express will be re-accommodated by the airlines and advised them to stay informed. BENJIE L. VERGARA