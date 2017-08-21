Local airlines cancel 4 flights due to ‘Isang’

Monday, August 21, 2017
    AT least four domestic flights of Skyjet and PAL Express were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather as tropical storm “Isang” (international name: Hato) maintained its strength while speeding up west-northwestward in the direction of the Batanes Group of Islands, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

    The MIAA said grounded flights were:
    M8-816 (Manila-Basco)
    M8-817 (Basco-Manila)
    2P2084 (Manila-Basco)
    2P2085 (Basco-Manila)

    Passengers of Skyjet and PAL Express will be re-accommodated by the airlines and advised them to stay informed.   BENJIE L. VERGARA

     

