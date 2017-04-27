Local airlines expect flight delays

At least 86 flights of Philippine Airlines (PAL) are likely to experience delays as heads of countries and delegates to the Asean Summit continue to arrive for the event until Saturday. PAL corporate communications said those making travel plans are advised to schedule their trips accordingly “as PAL adheres to the no-fly zone requirement for air carriers within specified periods.” On Thursday, Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and Cebgo advised their passengers flying out from April 26 to 29 to plan their routes as several roads will be closed in Pasay City especially those leading to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 3 and 4. CEB domestic check-in counters are open three hours before the scheduled time of departure and four hours for international flights. All check-in counters close 45 minutes before the scheduled time of flights, except those exiting the Middle East (one hour) and Shanghai (50 minutes).

BENJIE L. VERGARA