Local BPO seeks to expand reach in Asean

LOCAL business outsourcing company Prople Inc. seeks to expand its presence in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as companies in the region are now more open to outsourcing in the Philippines, a top company official said on Tuesday.

“Companies in the Asean are now more open to outsourcing in the Philippines because of its good business climate due to the successful political transition. This condition has raised us to the mainstream, highlighting Filipino work ethics and our capacity to meet the work standards necessary to do the job well,” Prople president and chief executive officer Ma. Alma Luz Borja said.

She said Prople is also expanding because of its transition from voice to non-voice services or third-party logistics, and foreign companies outsource these services to maximize resources while reducing upfront costs intended for full-time employees.

In response to this trend, she said Prople aims to cater to companies in the region given its expertise in finance and accounting, human resource, tax and data management.

She said these services are end-to-end, which means that the processes are completely done and accomplished from the highest to lowest tasks.

According to Borja, the Philippines is a good market setting for business process outsourcing (BPO), which is why a growing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large enterprises in neighboring countries are now looking to outsource certain business processes here.

In a recent report, the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said it expects the BPO industry to generate an estimated $25-billion in revenues by the end of 2016. The industry is also expected to generate 1.3 million jobs this year.

The continued growth of the BPO industry is due to its adherence to the demands of the global market, according to Borja.

“For instance, Filipinos are relatively fluent in speaking international languages. We also have no problems with following different time zones,” Borja explained.

For finance and accounting, the company follows US standards for its services, which are inclined toward general accounting and strategic finance functions as well as accounts payables and receivables. Other financial services offered by Prople include expense processing and management, documentation, payment processing and policy-based disbursements.