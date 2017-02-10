Local celebs welcome perfect ‘selfie’ phone

Local celebrities led by KZ Tandingan and lifestyle, fashion and technology influencers gather for the launch of Vivo V5 Plus, dubbed as the perfect selfie phone.

Hosted by magic 89.9 DJ Nikko Ramos, the Vivo V5 Plus big reveal was kicked off by Pinoy Boyband Superstar’s Tony Labrusca and James Ryan Cesena, who each entertained the guests with lively music, and then amped up their performance with an energetic song-and-dance number.

Tandingan then served the main event as she wowed the guests with her soulful performances. She even gamely tried out the Vivo V5 Plus by taking a selfie with the Vivo executives onstage.

Largely anticipated because of its unique selfie features, the Vivo V5 Plus is equipped with the world’s first dual front camera—a combination of a 20-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera, designed to collect depth-of-field information.

With its dual front camera, the Vivo V5 Plus can create a true ‘bokeh’ effect on the spot, producing photos with sharp face details, but beautifully blurred backgrounds.

According to Vivo Philippines, the V5 Plus has the most advanced selfie technology to date, with features like the beauty mode 6.0—a built-in, easy-to-use camera option for enhancing skin tone and removing blemishes—and the selfie soft light, which enables users to take high-definition selfies even in poor lighting conditions.

Hazel Bascon, Vivo Philippines vice president, expressed her exhilaration in upgrading the selfie experience. “We are excited to bring the ‘selfie’ to the next level. Our latest innovation not only provides high-quality audio, but also as everyone loves—the perfect selfie,” she stated.

The big reveal also reintroduced NBA superstar Stephen Curry as the official endorser and brand ambassador of all Vivo phones, including the Vivo V5 Plus.