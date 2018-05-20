Local chain wins burger war against McDonald’s

LUCENA CITY, QUEZON: Local burger chain L.C. Big Mak Burger Inc. (Big Mak) has won against fast-food giant McDonald’s Philippines after the Supreme Court (SC) reversed a contempt ruling that stemmed from charges of trademark infringement and unfair competition.

Big Mak is a burger chain based in this city owned by Francis Dy and his famil.

In a 13-page decision promulgated on February 14, 2018, SC First Division Associate Justice Noel Tijam dismissed McDonald’s complaint accusing Big Mak of defying a September 5, 1994, ruling by the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 137 that ordered them to pay a P600,000,00 fine and to stop using “Big Mak,” it being similar to McDonald’s own “Big Mac” mark.

A recent decision said McDonald’s accused Big Mak of “using for its fast- food restaurant business the name ‘Big Mak, to confuse, mislead or deceive the public into believing that [their]goods and services originate from those of McDo’s, and otherwise unfairly trading on the reputation and goodwill of the McDonald’s Marks, in particular, the mark ‘Big Mac.’”

Records showed that McDonald’s then filed a petition for contempt against Big Mak and its president Francis Dy for “[continuing]to disobey and ignore their judgment obligation by continuously using, as part of their food and restaurant business, the words ‘Big Mak’ and for “ [refusing]to fully pay the damages awarded to the respondent in the said case.”

Big Mak denied the claims and said “it offered and tendered payment” to McDonald’s advertisement.

The case was brought to the Court of Appeals (CA) where Big Mak was found guilty of indirect contempt in a decision dated February 2, 2017.

The CA upheld its ruling in a decision on July 26, 2017, rejecting Dy’s motion for reconsideration.

When the case was elevated to the High Court, the decision partly read, “Contrary to what respondent attempted to impress to the courts, it is not wholly true that petitioner continues to use the mark ‘Big Mak’ in its business, in complete defiance [of]this court’s decision.”

It said, “As early as during the trial of the said case, certain changes had already been made by the petitioner to rule out the charge of infringement and unfair competition.”

“The use of petitioner’s corporate name instead of the words ‘Big Mak’ solely was evidently pursuant to the directive of the court in the injunction order. Clearly, as correctly found by the RTC, [petitioner]had indeed desisted from the use of ‘Big Mak to comply with the injunction order,” the decision read further, referring to Big Mak’s decision to use the names

“Super Mak” and “L.C. Big Mak Burger Inc.” after the 1994 ruling.

These acts, the court said, “belie the imputation of disobedience, much less contemptuous acts, against [petitioner].”

The SC decision reversed and set aside the CA’s 2017 decision and reinstated a ruling on April 7, 2014, by Makati RTC Branch 59 favoring Dy.