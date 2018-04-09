Local e-commerce driving local brands’ growth

The Philippines’ electronic commerce sector has bolstered local companies in enhancing their brand presence and expanding their consumer base, a report from Malaysia-based iPrice Group found.

According to its Philippines’ top 50 e-commerce rankings research, iPrice found that local brands are benefiting from increased internet and smartphone use, boosting their visibility.

“Forty-four percent of local brands and merchants [say]Filipino consumers are beginning to discover locally made products,” the firm said.

According to iPrice, growth in the fashion segment is beating that in furniture and appliances, food, and personal care.

Brands such as Sunnies Studios, Gnarly, Seek the Uniq, Ava.ph, cesa.ph, Shop Straight Forward, Apartment 8 Clothing, and CESA, have strengthened their position in the local fashion e-commerce, it said.

“These local brands and merchants have more social media followers, as compared to their website traffic,” the company added.

“Popularity in Facebook and Instagram is integral [to the]Philippine market, as Filipinos spend the [highest]number of hours [on]social media,” iPrice said.

Last year, the local e-commerce market registered 34 million users.