Local e-commerce firm to bolster merchant portfolio

Homegrown e-commerce firm Adobomall aims to strengthen its platform with 2, 000 authentic brands this year as it targets to become a significant player in the market.

Adobomall only partners with authentic brands and official distributors, both international and local. Currently, its portfolio has over 600 merchants.

In a statement on Thursday, it said this strategy propels the company’s growth with it hitting 1.2 million page views and expects this number to grow further to 5.3 million by end-2018.

Launched only last year, Adobomall is optimistic it could gain traction and capture 40 percent market share in five years.

“Our market share is not yet that big, maybe next year we can have 3 to 5 percent, but by the end of five years,

we should be close to having 25 to 40 percent market share,” Walt Steven Young, founder and chief executive officer of Adobomall, said in November.

Young expressed confidence the local e-commerce market, particularly in the categories of electronics, mobile goods and travel, will continue to experience growth amid the increasing penetration of internet and smartphones.

“Internet connectivity and accessibility to cheaper mobile phone and data packages will play an integral role in shifting consumer behaviour to be more comfortable with online shopping,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“As the advancements in user interface and e-commerce technologies improve, consumers will increasingly become more omni- channel in their approach to shopping and have higher standards when it comes to technology-enabled experiences,” Young added.

Adobomall focuses on the categories of fashion and apparel, technology products, and lifestyle.