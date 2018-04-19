Local equities rise on bargain-hunting

The stock market recovered slightly on Wednesday as investors went bargain hunting, with analysts warning of continued volatility ahead with the benchmark index still at its lowest in nearly a year.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose by 0.90 percent or 69.74 points to close at 7,793.13 while the wider All Shares grew 0.52 percent or 24.62 points to end the day at 4,720.58.

The market had slipped to the 7,700 level on Tuesday with investors said to have chosen to stay on the sidelines given trade and geopolitical concerns and fears of an economic overheating.

Wednesday’s close was the lowest since the 7,788.06 recorded at the end of June last year.

Summit Securities, Inc. President Harry Liu said the market was going into an oversold condition and investors took the opportunity to reload portfolios.

“This is a natural process. The technical outcome… is oversold but fundamentals have not changed. The volatility has not changed. I still believe that we will still go through a consolidation stage,” he added.

Luis Limlingan, managing director at Regina Capital Development Corp., said traders turned bullish following Tuesday’s sell-down.

“[Local stocks were also] supported by Wall Street closing on a strong note overnight, supported by earnings,” he said.

The Nasdaq-led gains spurred a regional rally with the Nikkei up 1.4 percent and the Hang Seng gaining 0.7 percent.

Papa Securities Corp. equity trader Gio Perez said technical indicators as well as optimism from US markets last night had driven the PSEi’s rebound.

“The index’s rise today was also accompanied by the highest net foreign buying figure since January of P443.2 million. A value turnover of P7.3 billion, slightly higher than yesterday’s P7.0B, also supported the index’ first green day since Thursday last week,” Perez added.

Almost all sectoral indices ended in the green except for services and mining and oil, which fell by 0.14 percent and 1.35 percent, respectively.

Of the day’s most active stocks, only Bloomberry Resorts Corp. declined, losing 1.4 percent or 20 centavos to P12.80 per share.

Overall, nearly 1.1 billion issues valued at P7.3 billion changed hands.

Decliners led winners, 107 to 103, while 40 issues remained unchanged.