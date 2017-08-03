Local farmers in Cebu go organic

Farmers in Cebu are adopting organic farming technology to expand their markets and raise incomes through Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) Program. With help from a Japanese volunteer, Mikio Miyazoe, nearly 270 local farmers are beginning to practice soil-conditioning techniques as farms transition from conventional to organic, sustainable practices. The farmers are expected to be able to produce safe, healthy, and nutritious farm produce without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.